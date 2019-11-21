Lowe’s Companies Inc. said Wednesday it will close 34 “underperforming” stores across six provinces as part of a restructuring of its Canadian business.
The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots spread across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. Thunder Bay’s store, located at the Intercity Shopping Centre will close on Jan. 31, 2020.
