The LACC, Lakehead Antique Car Club, recently celebrated a belated birthday for one of our most loyal fans as 17-year-old Matthew Koski was disappointed with not being able to see the cars he so admires at the Canadian Tire and Da Vinci car displays.
To make things right, Matthew, mom Crystal and family were invited to a Covid-careful meet to see his favourite cars up close. While also enjoying a celebratory birthday cake, those in attendance showed their approval and appreciation, as having such a young fan be so knowledgeable and savvy about the vehicles we own and drive is truly remarkable.
Two thumbs up to the Koski family from your friends at the LACC as we look to see you soon as things return to normal. Now if we can only arrange for a ride for this young man then just maybe we’ve found a new member.
— Submitted by Keith Scott, Lakehead Antique Car Club
