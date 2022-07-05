Business students entering post-secondary studies at Lakehead
University will have a unique international learning opportunity
thanks to a new partnership between the faculty of business
administration at Lakehead University and the Rennes School of
Business in France.
Participating students at both institutions will participate in a
year-long exchange in the third year before returning to their
homeland schools to complete their studies. Students will earn two
degrees — an honours bachelor of commerce from Lakehead and a
bachelor in management from Rennes School of Business upon completion
of the four-year International Dual Degree program.
Students can apply to the program directly from high school and be
admitted to their first year of the International Dual Degree
program. Based on available spaces, students can transfer into the
program prior to the third year from another Lakehead business degree
program.
David Richards, dean of Lakehead’s faculty of business administration
says they have been working with their counterparts at Rennes School
of Business for about 18 months to develop this program.
“What we did as part of that process was to look at the two programs.
Here at the Lakehead faculty of business administration, we are
accredited by the Association to Advanced Collegiate Schools of
Business (AACSB) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA),” said Richards.
The Rennes School of Business has triple accreditation in management
education, also known as Triple Crown accreditation.
It is the combined business school accreditation of three major
accreditation bodies: AACSB in the United States, AMBA in the United
Kingdom and EQUIS in the European Union. About one per cent of
business schools are triple-accredited.
Richards added that this is a great opportunity for students at both
institutions to develop international networking connections in other
locations.
“It is an opportunity for students to really gain that international
perspective with respect to their business education, and of course,
the earning of two credentials in four years is a great, great
opportunity,” he said.
With the ever-changing business landscape, Richards says we are
working in a “global environment,” with almost all businesses
conducted in an international context when you consider multinational
organizations and trade.
“The world today is very much a global world . . . and post-pandemic,
I think we’re going to see that that continues,” Richards said.
“We’re going to see that relevance continue, particularly as we are
doing more and more things virtually in the world of work. Having
that experience in another country provides that cultural competence
as well as operating in a world that may have a lot of similarities,
but may also have some customs and some practices that are a little
bit different.”
Richards said there was a time back when he was a business student
where they talked about the international business aspects being
different from the rest of business.
“I would say that now it’s integrated. We talk about it in that
context,” he said. “We certainly have courses in international
business where there are certain topics that are more relevant in an
international context. But 30 to 40 years ago, it was a very
different environment and the business curriculum had to adapt to
that and to those changes in the environment over that course of time.”
Richards added that this new international dual degree program is a
modification of all those things that they have been teaching.
Meanwhile, the Rennes School of Business is just as excited to
receive Lakehead students who will receive their lessons and
instruction in the English language while abroad. Students who are
interested will have an opportunity while living there to develop
their French language skills as well.
“I am delighted with this collaboration which allows us to propose an
alliance between Canada and Ontario on the one hand, and France and
the region of Brittany on the other,” said Thomas Froehlicher,
director general and dean of Rennes School of Business in a release
to The Chronicle-Journal.
“It is also a great achievement to structure an excellent academic
relationship at an undergraduate level with Lakehead University.”
