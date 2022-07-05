Business schools get together

Business students are seen learning in the faculty of business

administration program at Lakehead University.

 Submitted photo

Business students entering post-secondary studies at Lakehead

University will have a unique international learning opportunity

thanks to a new partnership between the faculty of business

administration at Lakehead University and the Rennes School of

Business in France.

Participating students at both institutions will participate in a

year-long exchange in the third year before returning to their

homeland schools to complete their studies. Students will earn two

degrees — an honours bachelor of commerce from Lakehead and a

bachelor in management from Rennes School of Business upon completion

of the four-year International Dual Degree program.

Students can apply to the program directly from high school and be

admitted to their first year of the International Dual Degree

program. Based on available spaces, students can transfer into the

program prior to the third year from another Lakehead business degree

program.

David Richards, dean of Lakehead’s faculty of business administration

says they have been working with their counterparts at Rennes School

of Business for about 18 months to develop this program.

“What we did as part of that process was to look at the two programs.

Here at the Lakehead faculty of business administration, we are

accredited by the Association to Advanced Collegiate Schools of

Business (AACSB) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA),” said Richards.

The Rennes School of Business has triple accreditation in management

education, also known as Triple Crown accreditation.

It is the combined business school accreditation of three major

accreditation bodies: AACSB in the United States, AMBA in the United

Kingdom and EQUIS in the European Union. About one per cent of

business schools are triple-accredited.

Richards added that this is a great opportunity for students at both

institutions to develop international networking connections in other

locations.

“It is an opportunity for students to really gain that international

perspective with respect to their business education, and of course,

the earning of two credentials in four years is a great, great

opportunity,” he said.

With the ever-changing business landscape, Richards says we are

working in a “global environment,” with almost all businesses

conducted in an international context when you consider multinational

organizations and trade.

“The world today is very much a global world . . . and post-pandemic,

I think we’re going to see that that continues,” Richards said.

“We’re going to see that relevance continue, particularly as we are

doing more and more things virtually in the world of work. Having

that experience in another country provides that cultural competence

as well as operating in a world that may have a lot of similarities,

but may also have some customs and some practices that are a little

bit different.”

Richards said there was a time back when he was a business student

where they talked about the international business aspects being

different from the rest of business.

“I would say that now it’s integrated. We talk about it in that

context,” he said. “We certainly have courses in international

business where there are certain topics that are more relevant in an

international context. But 30 to 40 years ago, it was a very

different environment and the business curriculum had to adapt to

that and to those changes in the environment over that course of time.”

Richards added that this new international dual degree program is a

modification of all those things that they have been teaching.

Meanwhile, the Rennes School of Business is just as excited to

receive Lakehead students who will receive their lessons and

instruction in the English language while abroad. Students who are

interested will have an opportunity while living there to develop

their French language skills as well.

“I am delighted with this collaboration which allows us to propose an

alliance between Canada and Ontario on the one hand, and France and

the region of Brittany on the other,” said Thomas Froehlicher,

director general and dean of Rennes School of Business in a release

to The Chronicle-Journal.

“It is also a great achievement to structure an excellent academic

relationship at an undergraduate level with Lakehead University.”