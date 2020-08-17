Strong lumber sales this spring have provided some solace in an otherwise gloomy economy resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Resolute Forest Products says.
In a report about the company’s second-quarter business performance, Resolute’s Montreal-based president, Yves Laflamme, said “the lumber market lately has been a bright spot against what were pessimistic expectations in April, driven by the strength of the repair and remodelling market and stronger housing starts.”
As a result, Laflamme said the company has been able “to bring back to production some of the sidelined Canadian capacity.”
Resolute employs 900 people in Northwestern Ontario, maintaining pulp, paper and lumber mills in Thunder Bay, as well as a lumber mill near Atikokan.
Laflamme added: “The integration of the (company’s) U.S. lumber assets is progressing well, as they have also benefited from an above-seasonal surge in demand for decking.”
“As lumber demand remains promising, we are pursuing our plan to bring the El Dorado facility (in Arkansas) online in early 2021,” Laflamme said.
In February, Resolute paid $173 million for three U.S. lumber mills — two in Arkansas, and another mill in Florida.
In its wood products division, Resolute’s operating income was $15 million in the second business quarter, $10 million more than the start of the year, the release said.
According to the news release, Resolute sold its newsprint mill in Augusta, Ga. earlier this year for $9 million. That operation, which had a capacity of 214,000 tons, had been idled in November of 2019.
Also in 2019, Resolute sold its idled pulp mill in Fort Frances against the municipality’s wishes for a reported $1 million to a Canadian redevelopment company.
The Fort Frances mill had been put out of production about six years ago.
