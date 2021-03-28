Anyone looking to build a shed or backyard deck this summer may again find themselves scrounging for wood as a lumber shortage looms for a second straight year.
Industry boosters say many producers are still playing catch-up from a shortfall in supply that was created last year when operations were shut down or curtailed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As for the future, it is difficult to tell and largely depends on available wood supply, the ability of mills to ramp-up production to meet increased demand, and other macroeconomic factors,” Ian Dunn, a policy analyst with the Ontario Forest Industries Association, said last month.
Pent-up demand has seen lumber prices skyrocket to unprecedented levels of about $1,000 per thousand board feet — more than double the price compared to this time last year.
Ironically, Ontario mills have only been accessing half of the 28 million board feet of timber in Crown production forests available to them each year. The reasons for that are complicated, although the Conservative provincial government has pledged to improve access to Crown wood.
For the past several years, lumber and pulp mills have flagged a shortage of logging truck drivers.
Still, Dryden-based Unifor staff rep Stephen Boon, who represents hundreds of forestry workers across Northwestern Ontario, said the wood-supply problem doesn’t make sense given the dramatic reduction in production since the 2008 recession.
“Within about 500 kilometres of Kenora, there have now been at least 14 permanent mill closures, and two partial mill closures in just the last 15 years.,” Boon said last month.
“In fact, there are only three remaining pulp and paper mills left in all of Northwestern Ontario — Dryden, Thunder Bay, and Terrace Bay.”
Boon added: “We have been working closely with (Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minster) Greg Rickford, and we are patiently waiting to lockup the additional wood supply for (a) Kenora sawmill to be modernized and restarted.”
Meanwhile, Resolute Forest Products says all of its lumber mills in the U.S. and Canada are running, including a re-started operation in Ignace.
As to the ongoing lumber shortage, Resolute spokesman Seth Kursman said: “It simply reflects supply and demand. With everyone staying at home, home renovations — repair and remodelling — is at super high levels.”
“Housing starts are also strong considering low interest rates,” Kursman added.
