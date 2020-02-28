Federal Conservative leadership hopeful Peter MacKay had a chilly reception in Thunder Bay on Thursday evening before a meet and greet at the Finlandia.
A rally was held in support of land protectors and rights holders and in response to MacKay’s tweet supporting counter-protesters in Edmonton who dismantled a barricade there this past week. MacKay, a former justice minister, later deleted the tweet and issued a statement that said “the illegal blockades and vigilante reactions by those frustrated by the prime minister’s actions are dangerous.”
More than 150 protesters took part in the peaceful rally on Bay Street in front of the Finlandia, which Thunder Bay police closed at 2 p.m. until the rally concluded.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
