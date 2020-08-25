Lawn mowers were buzzing and the scent of fresh cut grass filled the
air as Tom Currie, Magnus Theatre’s artistic director, made his way to
the property’s expansive back yard.
This is where the next Magnus Theatre production will take place —
outdoors.
“We are restricted to no more than 50 people indoors, but once we
started distancing people, we realized we can’t fit more than 38 people
in the Magnus auditorium, so, because we are allowed 100 people
socially distanced outdoors, we are going to be performing back here,”
he said as he walked to the lawn adjacent to the building that will
serve as the backdrop to the stage area.
Magnus employees created their own version of crop circles while
spraying six-metre circles on the lawn at two-metre intervals to form
“bubbles” for the guests.
“It’s kind of a community thing,” said Currie. “I think people here in
the north, particularity where we don’t have a lot of COVID-19 cases,
want to get out and start living their lives again. . . and if we can
do that for a 100 people a night over two weeks, we’re going to do
that.”
Theatre staff and crew have been converting everything to outdoor
theatre including lights and sound. Patrons will experience a great
Canadian play called A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of
The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.