A breath of fresh air

From left, Magnus Theatre’s Liam Beaulne measures the circles for

physical distancing seating bubbles on the theatre’s property after

Nicholas Palinka sprays them on the lawn, while Tom Currie, the

theatre’s artistic director, looks on.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

Lawn mowers were buzzing and the scent of fresh cut grass filled the

air as Tom Currie, Magnus Theatre’s artistic director, made his way to

the property’s expansive back yard.

This is where the next Magnus Theatre production will take place —

outdoors.

“We are restricted to no more than 50 people indoors, but once we

started distancing people, we realized we can’t fit more than 38 people

in the Magnus auditorium, so, because we are allowed 100 people

socially distanced outdoors, we are going to be performing back here,”

he said as he walked to the lawn adjacent to the building that will

serve as the backdrop to the stage area.

Magnus employees created their own version of crop circles while

spraying six-metre circles on the lawn at two-metre intervals to form

“bubbles” for the guests.

“It’s kind of a community thing,” said Currie. “I think people here in

the north, particularity where we don’t have a lot of COVID-19 cases,

want to get out and start living their lives again. . . and if we can

do that for a 100 people a night over two weeks, we’re going to do

that.”

Theatre staff and crew have been converting everything to outdoor

theatre including lights and sound. Patrons will experience a great

Canadian play called A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline.

See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of

The Chronicle-Journal

Tags

Recommended for you