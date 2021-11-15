The province has earmarked $3.7 million for construction training so that Indigenous people can get a crack at high-paying jobs associated with the proposed four-laning of Highway 17 between Kenora and the Manitoba border.
Potential jobs created by the 40-kilometre highway upgrade “will be a game changer for many of Kenora’s Indigenous peoples, who can now look forward to a more prosperous, secure future,” Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford said this week in a news release.
Some of the jobs are expected to pay more than $40 per hour. A timeline for the highway project has yet to be announced.
The training is to give priority to residents of four Treaty 3 communities: Washagamis Bay First Nation, Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, Wauzhusk Onigum First Nation, and Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation. Candidates must be “unemployed or underemployed,” the release said.
In the past, said Rickford, “large construction projects in the Kenora region often rely on the use of outside labour.”
“This has left many First Nations people without the skills and work experience to qualify for these jobs when they are available in the area.”
Candidates interested to apply for training opportunities can contact the Niiwin Wendaanimok training program at 204-979-2337, or by email at lmajor@niiwinwendaanimok.com
