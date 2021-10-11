Canadian and international mining giant Barrick Gold says it’s serious about meeting a target to cut carbon emissions at its various global operations by 30 per cent over the next nine years.
At the company’s sprawling Nevada Gold complex based in Elko, Nev., Barrick says it’s on track to cut emissions in half through the use of solar power and by converting coal-fired energy plants to natural gas.
Barrick, which also operates the Hemlo mine about 40 kilometres east of Marathon, is headquartered in Toronto.
In a news release last week, Barrick president Mark Bristow applauded a move by the International Council on Mining and Metals to phase out carbon emissions completely by 2050.
Bristow said the target “represents an integrated approach that struck the right balance between environmental, social and economic needs.”
Barrick is a member of the council, which counts mining, metals and commodity associations among its 63 members worldwide.
Earlier this year, Barrick encouraged the development of battery-powered mining trucks that could be operated without causing delays in hauling schedules at mine sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.