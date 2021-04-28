Work on replacing the Edward Street bridge is expected to begin in May.
Thunder Bay city council approved the $6.5-million project that has been awarded to LH North Ltd., who submitted the lowest tender bid for the project.
WSP Ltd. Has been awarded the contract for administration and inspections services for the project with a cost of $237,528.26.
