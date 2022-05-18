Thunder Bay drivers who regularly use James Street South will need take an alternate route starting today.
James Street South, between Victoria Avenue and Donald Street, will close to traffic in both directions for work on the storm sewer and watermain, the addition of bike lanes and road resurfacing. Sidewalks will remain open during the construction, which is expected to take about two months.
Drivers are asked to take other routes, exercise caution and obey the posted signage when travelling in the area of the construction.
