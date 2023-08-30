More charges have been laid against a Thunder Bay resident already facing child-pornography related charges laid this spring.
The city police service’s cyber crime unit initially were made aware of a local internet user suspected of uploading files consistent with child exploitation on May 1 of this year.
As a result of that investigation, which included the execution of a search warrant in the 500 block of Halton Street on May 10, William Joseph Daniel Hubbard, 35, of Thunder Bay, was charged with possession, distribution, and accessing child pornography.
After continued investigation, cyber crime unit officers further charged Hubbard on Monday with: luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication; making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age; voyeurism; and two counts of making child pornography.
Hubbard appeared in bail court on Tuesday and remains in custody with a future court appearance date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
