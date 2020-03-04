Connecting art, science and the outdoors, students at Kingsway Park Public School learned how to make fishing lures and flies on Monday with help from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
Using the fur from the tail of a deer and different coloured feathers, Mike Deschamp, with the MNRF, demonstrated to the gathered group of Grade 7 and 8 students how to make a jig fly and why the different materials were used.
For Liam Vance, Grade 8 the experience was a new one.
“They use peacock feathers to help with the lure and to help catch fish,” said Vance. “That’s pretty cool.”
