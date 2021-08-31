Making mental snapshots of island

The summer continues with some great stormy weather, warm days and waves lapping at the shore. What more could a light keeper want than to have some calm days in between to catch up on some of the chores.
Our final host keeping family of the season was busy helping in final preparations for this year’s Lighthouse Carnival.
Local boaters came together to help support the lighthouse so all the visitors could have a great time.
Thirty-three people arrived on site to take in a myriad of activities with the help of Archie’s Charters. The events went off with clockwork precision, but we did not see as many butterflies this year as we’d seen in the past.
George’s Market provided corn and B&B Farms provided the potatoes already cut to go with the fish, which turned out to be a great combination.
The EcoSuperior programming staff who have spent the summer here, facilitated by the lighthouse group, provided tours on some of their ecological and weather findings.
Their tour included looking at the weather station, reviewing the rain garden and checking out some of the natural observations in the Porphyry Island Provincial Park Nature Reserve.
Local artist, Margaret Mol, had a piece of her work auctioned off along with another item. The $300 raised helps continue to support programming for public access at the lighthouse.
The Scott Van Teeffelen Band returned to rave reviews. Their ability to connect with the crowd and share their musical talents kept everyone’s toe tapping until late into the night. With the lifting of the fire ban, a bonfire accompanied the night, which was considered a bonus.
Carlo Frano’s and Kasper Transportation’s short films were screened at the event with lots of chuckles and thoughtful pauses while seeing panoramic views of the site on this island located 43 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.
Last year’s EcoSuperior film was also screened about the capture of environmental data and forest therapy.
It is through the eyes and ears of a young man that we can be reminded of what is important around us.
Adam Waxman, son of Al Waxman, who is now deceased and who was the star of the King of Kensington, a CBC series in the mid-1970s, came to visit with his son.
The boy was able to catch a fish on Archie’s Charters and have it for dinner in the lighthouse.
After a hectic travel schedule, Waxman asked his son, as we all walked together on the forest trail, to breathe and take in the sights and sounds of the island.
The guidance by a father to his son was beautiful. As tour guides we ask people to stop and take it in and make a mental snapshot of what they are experiencing.
Our summer continues on with the holiday weekend approaching and still a few more Sunday tours available.
It’s nice now as things are starting to quiet down after a busy summer. Tea has just been delivered to me in the light tower and so I’m going to take a break.
See you next week.
Paul Morralee is the managing director of the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior. He’ll be sharing stories from Point Porphyry Island Light Station throughout the summer.
