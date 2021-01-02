Many are happy to say goodbye to 2020, which has been a year of loss, fear and anxiety. We hid, and continue to hide in our homes from a world-changing pandemic and we came closer together with our loved ones — yet stayed two-metres apart.
Some of us were miles apart. We watched our wages shrink, our jobs disappear, our investments plummet and we postponed our weddings, travel, sports and community-gathering events. Schools closed and children learned from home. Homelessness and addictions grew and our emergency workers and health care providers are straining under the weight of it all.
