An accused has been identified in connection to a homicide on Thunder Bay’s south side on Tuesday.
Dustin Denis Moffatt, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and non-compliance of a probation order. He has appeared in bail court and is in custody with a court appearance on July 15.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.