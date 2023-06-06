A Thunder Bay man has been charged after a police officer was allegedly assaulted on Sunday morning.
City police responded to reports of an assault in the zero to 100 block of North Cumberland Street just after 11:45 a.m.
The alleged victim and accused were both known to each other and police claim that around 11 a.m. that the male accused became irate and attacked a female and made threats to her.
The female did not appear to require further medical attention when police arrived.
The accused attacked the arresting officer, but police were able to complete the arrest after a brief struggle.
A 28-year-old man was charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault with intent to resist arrest and obstruct a peace officer.
