A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday after provincial police conducted an investigation into allegations of cocaine trafficking in Schreiber and Terrace Bay.
Police said officers seized cell phones as part of the investigation.
According to a provincial news release, Schreiber resident Timothy Ford was charged with trafficking in cocaine.
Ford remained in custody Tuesday while awaiting a bail hearing, the release said. The charge against him has not been proven in court.
