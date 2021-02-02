A 38-year-old Manitouwadge man was charged with first-degree murder Saturday in the death of his brother.
Provincial police said Wayne Allen, 18, was found with life-threatening injuries when officers were called to a Flicker Street home to investigate “a disturbance.”
Allen was later pronounced dead at hospital, police said. A cause of death wasn’t released Monday.
