A murder suspect was arrested after a standoff in Thunder Bay’s north side Thursday.
City police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 200 block of Blucher Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
A male suspect was arrested following a standoff at 8:45 p.m.
Justin Randy Dave Coaster, 32, of Thunder Bay, is charged with second- degree murder in relation to the death of city man Charlie Joseph Finlayson, 37.
Police had previously responded to a report of a weapons incident around 2:20 p.m. on July 29 in the 800 block of McMillan Street and located the alleged victim, who was deceased.
Thunder Bay police confirmed a firearm was used in the incident.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.