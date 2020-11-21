The Ministry of Labour is investigating a worksite injury, involving a man who had his arm caught in a conveyor belt on Thursday.
Thunder Bay OPP officers and Superior North EMS responded to the incident around 9 a.m. at a quarry site on Virolainen Road off of Highway 598, also known as Dog Lake Road, in Gotham.
A 24-year-old man had his arm caught in a conveyor belt and was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with injuries that were not life-threatening.
