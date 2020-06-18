A 37-year-old Thunder Bay man known to police has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Thunder Bay Police said the accused was arrested on Tuesday after officers conducted a search at a Rupert Street home on the city’s south side.
Police said an investigation that led to the search began in January when investigators “received information about suspicious online posts by a local internet user.”
“Further investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of files consistent with child pornography,” a Thunder Bay Police news release said Wednesday.
In addition to the possession of child pornography offence, Mark Phillip Lehtonen was charged with breach of a prohibition order in relation to children, the release said.
Lehtonen is to appear in Thunder Bay court today, police said. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.