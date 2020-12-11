A 42-year-old Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) man accused in the murder of five community residents who perished in a house fire last year was the father of the youngest child who died, provincial police confirmed Thursday.
A regional OPP spokesman said the accused man was the biological father of six-year-old Shyra Chapman, who died in the May 5, 2019 fire, along with her mother, 47-year-old Geraldine Chapman.
The other children who died, Angel McKay, 12, Karl Cutfeet, 9, and Hailey Chapman, 7, were not biologically-related to Geraldine Chapman but were being raised by her, police said.
