An Emo businessman has been charged with several offences in regard to an alleged $90,000 fraud that impacted a local service club, provincial police said Thursday.
According to an OPP investigation, “fraudulent use of over $90,000 (was carried out) by an individual associated with a local not-for-profit organization.”
Investigators claim the alleged fraudulent activity occurred between 2014 and 2018. Police began investigating in June 2018.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
