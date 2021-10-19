A Toronto man is facing a first-degree murder charge after police responded to a reported stabbing in the north core Sunday evening.
Thunder Bay police responded to the incident in the 200 block of Park Avenue around 9:35 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with serious injuries.
Paramedics took the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police identified a suspect and arrested Khalid Ali Mohamed, 25, of Toronto. At the time of the arrest, Mohamed allegedly tried to give police a false identity.
The accused is charged with first-degree murder, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.
Mohamed appeared in bail court on Monday and remains in custody. He returns to court on Nov. 8.
The victim’s name has not been released as next of kin notification is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
