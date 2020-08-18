A Thunder Bay man has been charged with assault after a report of a stabbing on Saturday, police say.
City police officers were originally sent to the 200 block area of Bay Street just before 3 p.m. following reports of a stabbing that had just occurred.
When police arrived, an accused male had already fled the area.
Police say two males known to each other had become involved in an altercation. During this altercation one of the males assaulted the other with a weapon, police claim.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.