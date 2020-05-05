A Thunder Bay man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident.
Thunder Bay police began the investigation after a vehicle had crashed into a barricade on the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre’s property on Sunday evening.
The man driving the vehicle had sustained serious injuries prior to arriving at the hospital, which police determined were the result of a gun. Investigators soon identified a suspect.
Terry Allen Pelto, 32, was arrested and charged on Monday afternoon.
He is charged with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
The accused and victim are known to each other and police believe it was a targeted incident.
Pelto appeared in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
