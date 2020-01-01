A 48-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance on Sunday in Thunder Bay.
City police responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Garden Avenue to investigate reports of a suspicious man.
The 911 caller contacted police on behalf of a man who allegedly came to their door and requested the police be called, claiming he was being chased.
The man then drove away but officers stopped him on West Arthur Street.
Police say the man had no driver’s licence, had a rifle in the back seat of his vehicle and was in possession of contraband tobacco and more than $5,000 in cash.
The man, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
