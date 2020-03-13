A 36-year-old Dryden man has been charged with two more offences in regard to last week’s attacks at a popular trailer park that left an elderly man dead and four people, including a police officer, seriously injured.
Provincial police said Thursday that Justin Desautels, who remains in custody, has been additionally charged with second-degree murder and a second count of attempted murder.
He was charged last week with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer, resist arrest, break and enter and commit robbery, attempting to disarm a police officer and possession of an illegal substance, police said.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
