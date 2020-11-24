A 27-year-old Rainy River-area woman was to appear at a bail hearing Monday on a charge of dangerous driving causing death following Saturday’s fatal pickup truck crash near the town.
Provincial police said Rainy River resident and passenger Matthew Parise, also 27, died at the scene just before midnight when a pickup truck investigators say was driven by the accused rolled over into a Highway 11-71 ditch.
The accused was arrested and transported to Fort Frances hospital for a breath test, police said.
In addition to the dangerous driving offence, Chapple resident Kendra Morrison was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams and operation causing death, a provincial police news release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.