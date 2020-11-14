A 55-year-old man who died in a Thunder Bay hospital last week appeared in poor health shortly after city police picked him up for trespassing at a Fort William Road Starbucks outlet, Ontario’s police watchdog says.
According to an ongoing probe into the incident by the Special Investigations Unit, the man was placed into a Thunder Bay police cruiser after officers were called to the coffee shop on the late afternoon of Nov. 4.
An officer had planned to drive the man home, but decided to take him to hospital instead because “he didn’t look well,” the SIU said Friday.
