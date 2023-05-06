A 38-year-old Pic Mobert First Nation man died Wednesday night after he was struck by a freight train.
Provincial police said the man died at the scene near the remote community, which is located about 30 kilometres west of White River.
Police were notified around 11 p.m. Foul play is not suspected, police said. The man’s name was not released.
A Pic Mobert community bulletin said counselling services were being made available in wake of the man’s death.
