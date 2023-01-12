Provincial police have identified an 18-year-old Northeastern Ontario man who died Tuesday afternoon when two pickup trucks collided near Dorion on Highway 11-17.
Police said South Porcupine resident Haydn Charbonneau died at the scene in the 5 p.m. crash, which occurred near the Dorion Loop Road intersection.
Charbonneau had been driving one of the trucks, police said. Two other people extricated from the wrecked vehicles were transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.
Police said the pavement was dry at the time of the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
