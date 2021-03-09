A Thunder Bay man who fell through the ice at Silver Harbour is using his experience as a cautionary tale for area residents taking their families to see the popular blue ice on the shores of Lake Superior.
Ken Shields and his wife Ghislaine decided to get some exercise on Saturday to see the blue ice at Silver Harbour and were shocked by the amount of people there.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.