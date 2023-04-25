A man has been charged after a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Thunder Bay.
City police went to the 500 block of Arthur Street West just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, where they say a man was struck by a vehicle.
An off-duty paramedic was able to offer medical assistance prior to first responders arriving on scene.
The injured man was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with pedestrian fail to use cross-walk under the Highway Traffic Act, police say.
