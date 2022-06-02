A man who was found injured in Thunder Bay on Tuesday had been seriously assaulted, city police say.
He was being treated by paramedics at a home in the 200 block of May Street North when police arrived at about 7:45 p.m.
Paramedics brought the man to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of his injuries.
The exact extent of the injuries were unknown, police said in a news release early Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incident is welcomed to contact police by calling 807-685-1200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.