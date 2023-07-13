A man in Thunder Bay is in hospital after a possible shooting on Cumming Street on Wednesday.
Details were few as police warned the public of a heavy police presence on Cumming Street between May and McKenzie streets just after 5 p.m.
An injured man was found and brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.
Police had guns drawn on an apartment complex and a home on Cumming Street in the 200-block area.
A witness said they saw an individual taken away by paramedics but they were unsure of if the person had been shot or injured in another way.
The crisis intervention team was also on scene, which was taped off.
Police were seen detaining another male but there were no further details when police were contacted.
