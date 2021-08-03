Spreading some smiles

Skylar Roth-MacDonald, left, presents Tiffany Stubbings, director of program and services with the Thunder Bay branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, a T-shirt from his Miles for Smiles campaign. Roth-MacDonald is running across Canada, raising money for the CMHA, and made a stop in Thunder Bay on Friday.

 Jodi Lundmark

Between Grade 7 and his high school graduation, Skylar Roth-MacDonald knew eight youths who had committed suicide in his hometown of Red Deer, Alta.

Two of those people were his close friends.

This summer, Roth-MacDonald is running across Canada for the Canadian Mental Health Association, hoping to raise awareness and funds for mental health supports.

