A man was rescued from the Kaministiquia River on Tuesday, Thunder Bay police said.
They said the man may have jumped or fell from the James Street swing bridge.
Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service, Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue went to the area just after 6:30 p.m, police said.
The fire service said the man was found in the middle of the river on the south side of the bridge.
He was brought to the shore by the emergency officials at the scene while conscious, but hypothermic, and taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.
