The death of a man in Kenora is being investigated by provincial police.
OPP found the man in the 400 block of Second Street South at about 7 a.m. on Monday. Kenora Emergency Medical Services workers were already tending to the man at the scene, where the OPP say the 23-year-old was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem will take place in the city to determine the cause of death.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is welcomed to contact the Kenora OPP by phoning 807-548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122, or calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.