A 36-year-old man was rescued by Nipigon OPP officers after being in water on Lake Superior for nearly three hours Monday evening.
Police responded to a report of a kayaker in distress around. 7 p.m. when the person had fallen into the water on Black Bay near Hurkett on Lake Superior.
A search was conducted with the Nipigon OPP marine unit, with help from members of the Canadian Coast Guard.
The man was found around 9:15 p.m. and brought to an area hospital for assessment by paramedics.
He had used his smart watch to contact emergency services and it was used to locate the kayaker’s exact position.
The man was wearing a personal flotation device, which OPP saw as important in their successful recovery.
