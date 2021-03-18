A Thunder Bay man has been charged with assault after someone claiming to be COVID-19 positive coughed at first responders in an attempt to spread the virus on Monday, city police claim.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Villa Street after 7 p.m. to help first responders with a man who was being aggressive.
