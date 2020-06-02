Murder case in focus

The death of a man found at the Midtown Inn in Thunder Bay has prompted

a murder charge.

A Thunder Bay man has been arrested in connection to a murder case at a

north-side hotel.

City police found a 29-year-old man injured at the Midtown Inn on North

Cumberland Street around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Superior North EMS paramedics took the man to the Thunder Bay Regional

Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced dead. The deceased has

been identified as Paul Winnifred Vivier, 29, of Victoria, BC.

