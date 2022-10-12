A 21-year-old Moosonee man and a local 14-year-old youth were charged with attempted murder last week after a “young person” was sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Provincial police arrested the accused after responding Thursday to a report of an assault at a Bay Road home around 11:30 p.m.
According to a provincial news release, Kaden Blueboy and the unnamed accused youth were to appear Sunday at a bail hearing in Sudbury court.
The accused youth can’t be named because the person is under 18. None of the charges have been proven in court.
