A Winnipeg resident has died following a crash near Kenora on Monday.

Emergency services from the Kenora area responded to a three-vehicle collision, involving two-SUVs and a pickup truck, on Highway 17 near Burma Road around 9 p.m.

A 24-year-old Winnipeg resident in one of the SUVs was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other SUV sustained serious injuries that were not life-threatening and were brought to Lake of the Woods District Hospital and later taken to a Winnipeg hospital.

The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.

The investigation continues and Highway 17 has reopened at Burma Road.

