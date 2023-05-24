A Winnipeg resident has died following a crash near Kenora on Monday.
Emergency services from the Kenora area responded to a three-vehicle collision, involving two-SUVs and a pickup truck, on Highway 17 near Burma Road around 9 p.m.
A 24-year-old Winnipeg resident in one of the SUVs was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the other SUV sustained serious injuries that were not life-threatening and were brought to Lake of the Woods District Hospital and later taken to a Winnipeg hospital.
The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.
The investigation continues and Highway 17 has reopened at Burma Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.