Seasonal residents of the Kenora area are being asked to stay home and not visit their cottages in Northwestern Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area residents and health officials are concerned over the number of cottagers returning to the area now that spring has arrived.
Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford said in a news release he is responding to calls of concerned constituents and has been in contact with regional mayors, Indigenous leaders and health officials.
