A Fort Hope First Nation man will spend nearly another two years in jail for his role in the death of 17-year-old Braiden Jacob.
On Monday, Jonathan Yellowhead, 26, was sentenced to five years and four months in jail for manslaughter. With enhanced credit for time served in custody before being sentenced, he has one year and 10 months left to serve.
Jacob, from Webequie First Nation, was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2018. He was staying at the Victoria Inn with his family while in town attending grief counselling.
His body was found in Chapples Park on Dec. 9, 2018. His cause of death was hypothermia with blunt face trauma and ethanol intoxication as contributing factors.
Yellowhead was arrested on Dec. 14, 2018 in Fort Hope First Nation.
Yellowhead was found guilty of manslaughter in August of last year by Justice Bonnie Warkentin.
A sentencing hearing was held in December of last year. The defence had asked the judge to consider a sentence of three to five years while the Crown asked for a sentence in the range of eight to 12 years in jail.
Following his time in custody, Yellowhead will be subject to three years of probation.
