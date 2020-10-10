A recent fire at the Thunder Bay Courthouse has delayed the trial of Brayden Bushby.
Bushby was to stand trial for his alleged role in the death of Barbara Kentner beginning on Tuesday. However, after an electrical fire at the courthouse on Oct. 4, the trial has been rescheduled to Nov. 2 and is expected to last up to five days. The 21-year-old Thunder Bay man allegedly threw a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle that struck Kentner on Jan. 28, 2017.
Kentner had been walking in the area of Cameron and Dease streets with her sister when she was struck with the hitch.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
