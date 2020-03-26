The number of workers left without a job after the City of Thunder Bay announced it was ceasing non-essential services isn’t known yet.
Dana Vacek, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 87, said he didn’t have details on the number of workers affected but he knew at least 30 people in one division would be laid off, but said there are many more people affected.
On Wednesday, the city issued a news release stating it was stopping all non-essential services in alignment with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.