More than 60 people who died in crashes on provincial roads last year weren’t wearing a seatbelt, provincial police say.
Police released the grim statistic in the lead-up to the long weekend in order to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up before hitting the road.
“A properly worn seatbelt that keeps you secured in your seat during a crash or vehicle rollover is one of the few things that can actually save your life,” an OPP news release said Wednesday.
So far this year, nine people who died in fatal crashes investigated by the OPP were not buckled up, the release said.
In 2022, OPP officers issued 9,200 tickets to those not wearing a seatbelt.
Wearing a belt became mandatory in Ontario in 1976. The minimum set fine for not wearing one, upon conviction, is $200.
